CHICAGO — Chicago native DJ Casper, the creator behind the classic hit “Cha-Cha Slide,” has died, according to multiple news outlets.

Casper, whose real name is Willie Perry Jr., passed away Monday following a years-long battle with cancer.

He was 58-years-old.

The DJ, who was born and raised in Chicago, was reportedly known as “Casper” due to frequently wearing all white attire while on stage.

He allegedly created the party hit “Cha-Cha Slide” in 1998 for his nephew who who was a personal trainer at Bally Total Fitness. Casper then created “Casper Slide Pt. 2” in 2000.

The DJ joined WGN Morning News for an interview back in 2020 to promote his cancer foundation.