CHICAGO — Chicago area rock band Chevelle will co-headline a 2023 tour with fellow 90s rock band Three Days Grace this fall.
The newly announced tour includes a Sept. 13 stop at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Both bands were first formed in the mid-1990s and made their respective names in the hard rock / alternative metal genres. Chevelle was founded in the northern Chicago suburb of Grayslake by the Loeffler brothers in their parents’ garage.
Presale tickets for the tour went live Tuesday alongside the tour announcement with general onsale set for Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time for each concert stop. See below for the full tour details.
CHEVELLE AND THREE DAYS GRACE 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 08 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
Sat Sep 09 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Tue Sep 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Sep 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 14 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center
Sun Sep 17 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Showroom
Tue Sep 19 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Sep 20 — St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Thu Sep 21 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theater
Sat Sep 23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Sep 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Tue Sep 26 – Nampa (Boise), ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Thu Sep 28 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live
Fri Sep 29 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Mon Oct 02 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Wed Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 06 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Oct 07 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Tue Oct 10 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 14 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway