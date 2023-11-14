

MOONACHIE, N.J. (WPIX) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is New York’s iconic welcoming of the holiday season, and it brings something new every year.

“I don’t think that there’s anything like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Paradee,” said Director of Production Operations Kathleen Wright. “You really can’t top that feeling on Thanksgiving morning.”

In the upcoming 97th annual parade is a suite of new floats, like some from candy companies Brach’s and Wonka.

“We have ‘House of Sweets’ by Brach’s, which is a really fun, whimsical sweet float featuring giant, oversized pieces of candy,” said Wright. “We also have the ‘Deliciously Delectable’ Wonka float that will be in the parade this year. Almost 600,000 pieces of candy.”

Parade watchers can warm up to a new campsite float, ‘Igniting Memories,’ from Solo Stove. “It looks like it’s a moving campsite down the parade route, which is so fun in and of itself, but to see a campfire moving down the parade route in New York City, it’s just a really fun element that I think all of our fans will enjoy on Thanksgiving morning,” said Wright.

Of course, it’s not a parade without Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s best friend who is taking on a new persona this year as Beagle Scout Snoopy. Also, back for another parade, New York City’s own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While they are veterans of the parade, they’re riding on a brand-new float for 2023.

“‘Mutant Mayhem’ going to be back in the City, all of the turtles going to be on the float this year,” said Wright. “A lot of fun animation on that float, it won’t disappoint.”

There’s so much work behind the glitz and glamour of the parade that makes it possible, something that’s not lost on executive producer Will Coss, who is back for his third year running the iconic display.

“As a native New Yorker and someone who grew up with it, I fully understood the weight and the impact that this parade has because it’s had it on me,” said Coss. “I took that as an opportunity to lean in and to continue to find new ways to evolve the work that we’re doing.”

With performances by Cher, John Batiste, and more, Thanksgiving morning can’t come soon enough.