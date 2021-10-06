Chatting with the stars of the upcoming James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-list interview today, the stars of the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.”

Now, the actor whose being most rumored to take over the role of 007 now that Daniel Craig is leaving the role — British actress Lashana Lynch who you may know from the Captain Marvel movie.



In a Zoom chat, she talked to Dean about any pressure there might be in taking over the franchise.

Playing the villain in what will be Craig’s final turn as 007 is the man who won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Rami Malek.

On a Zoom chat the other day, Rami talked to Dean about creating a different kind of Bond bad guy.

“No Time to Die” opens Friday in theaters only.