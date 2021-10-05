CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-list interview for today, one of the many A-list voices in the new animated “Addams Family 2.”
Oscar Isaac, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Bill Hader and Oscar winner Charlize Theron who does the voice of the morbid matriarch Morticia Addams.
In a Zoom chat this past weekend, Charlize talked to Dean about this “whole different kind of acting.”
“The Addams Family 2” is in theaters and on demand now.
Charlize Theron says voicing 'Addams Family 2' character is a different type of acting
