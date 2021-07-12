Charles Robinson, Mac on ‘Night Court,’ dies at 75

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 13: Actor Charles Robinson arrives to the premiere screening of “Steam” held at Laemmle’s Sunset 5 on March 13, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images via Nexstar)

Charles Robinson, known for his role as Mac on “Night Court,” has died after suffering from cancer and cardiac arrest on Sunday, according to TVLine. He was 75.

Throughout his career, Robinson appeared in films such as “Set It Off,” “Secret Santa,” and “Antwone Fisher.”

He earned multiple awards for his work, such as the Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in “Fences” and the Fred Award and Image Theatre Award for portraying Simon in “The Whipping Man.”

Robinson is perhaps best remembered as the sidekick to Harry Anderson’s Judge Harry Stone on the long-running sitcom based on a late-night courtroom. Night Court, which ran for nine seasons, ended in 1992.

Robinson is survived by his wife, four children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

