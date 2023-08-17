CHICAGO — The Chance Store is now open.

Chance The Rapper will host “The Chance Store” at the WDNR Museum this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary since the release of the “Acid Rap” mixtape.

The 2013 release of his second mixtape “Acid Rap” launched his career into the main stream with hit songs like “Cocoa Butter Kisses” featuring fellow Chicago artists Vic Mensa and Twista.

The Chance Store will have exclusive items only available for a limited time, including clothing, an Acid Rap Lyrical Lemonade, and more available product.

The pop-up shop will be located at the WDNR Museum at 1130 West Monroe Street. The store will be open from Aug. 16-20. Hours vary. For more information, click here.

The three-time Grammy Award winning artist will also perform at the United Center to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the “Acid Rap” album. The event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. For ticket information, click here.