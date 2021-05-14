Chance the Rapper hits red carpet for debut of new ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ concert film

CHICAGO — As things start to return back to normal, Chance the Rapper held a red carpet event in Streeterville Friday night ahead of showings of his new concert film “Magnificent Coloring World.”

The concert film, filmed in 2017 on the tails of Chance’s Grammy win for Best Rap Album, will have five showings at AMC River East 21.

“I’ve never imagined it would happened,” said Chance. “I can’t believe it I got a movie in the theaters, I’m hyped.”

He developed the concert film independently though his production company House of Kicks.

“The movie is slated to released this summer but they were kind enough to have an advanced screening for my people here in Chicago. This whole weekend, we have two more shows tomorrow night and a matinee on Sunday.”

Chance said that he’s very familiar with the theater the premiere is being held at.

“My father used to take me to this AMC theater, I remember waiting in line for Harry Potter to come out,” Chance said.

Chance said tickets are still on sale for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets went on sale at the box office on Wednesday.

Enjoy the trailer below.