Celebs come out for premiere of new MLK Jr. virtual reality exhibit at DuSable Museum

CHICAGO — Star power was out in Chicago Wednesday night for the premiere of an amazing exhibit at the DuSable Museum of African American History.

"The March" is a groundbreaking, immersive, virtual, reality experience that places you into the 1963 march on Washington — including Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have A Dream" speech.

Co-created by Time Studios, guests put on the VR helmet and for 10-minutes, experience "The March" as if they were there.

The project is co-produced and narrated by Oscar-winner Viola Davis — and is the first time the estate of Dr. King has granted rights for a project like this.

Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon is also one of the producers of "The March" — which is opening to the public Thursday at the DuSable Museum.

Bernice and Martin Luther King III, two of Dr. King's children, were among the guests on hand.

For more information, go to: www.dusablemuseum.org