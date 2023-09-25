CHICAGO — He’s had a very versatile career, and you could say that he put on a few hats during his apperance on Channel 9 on Monday morning.

Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles, one of “The Original Kings of Comedy,” was on WGN Morning News to talk with Dean Richards, Robin Baumgarten, and Dan Ponce about his career along with his event in Chicago on Monday.

He’ll be at the Harold Washington Cultural Center for a “Ced Talk” at 7 p.m., and took some time to discuss that event during his first segment on the show.

Cedric has also written a novel for the first time, “Flipping Boxcars,” which went on sale earlier in September.

Later, Cedric was outside with Dean as he did some cooking while showing off a few products that’s he’s brought out with AC Barbeque and Smith Devereux.

You can watch both of those segments in the video above.

