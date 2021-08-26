Cast of ‘Candyman’ discuss urban legend that inspired the film

CHICAGO — The stars of a remake of 1992’s spooky “Candyman” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.

“Candyman” is the story of the legend, born in Chicago’s old Cabrini-Green projects, about a mythical killer that can be conjured by looking into a mirror and repeating his name five times.

The whole myth has been rekindled by new horror-master, Jordan Peele, now set in a gentrified Cabrini starring Yahya Abdul-Marteen II and Teyonah Parris who talked to Dean about the urban legend.

“Candyman” opens Friday.