CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual Windy City Smokeout, the outdoor country music and BBQ festival, is set to return to the United Center parking lot next summer.

Organizers announced Thursday the festival will be held July 11-14, 2024.

This year’s festival features some of country music’s biggest names – highlighted by Carrie Underwood – and up-and-coming talents, along with BBQ and craft beer from around the country.

The music lineup was also announced Thursday and was handpicked by Ed Warm, co-founder of the Windy City Smokeout. The festival was named the 2022 “Festival of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In addition to Underwood, an eight-time Grammy award winner, this year’s Windy City Smokeout lineup includes CMA award-winner Cody Johnson, CMA nominee and ACM’s 2022 New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum and five-time Grammy Award nominee Thomas Rhett, the opening-night headliner.

Each headliner will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on their respective nights.

Here is the full lineup for this year’s Windy City Smokeout:

Thursday, July 11: Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Ernest, Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, Alana Springsteen.

Friday, July 12: Parker McCollum, Lee Brice, Corey Kent, Red Clay Strays, Jake Worthington, The Castellows.

Saturday, July 13: Cody Johnson, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, 49 Winchester, Wyatt Flores, Lanie Gardner.

Sunday, July 14: Carrie Underwood, Nate Smith, Muscadine Bloodline, Ashley Cooke, Cooper Alan, RVSHVD, Summer Dean.

Specific showtimes, along with the BBQ and beer lineups, will be announced soon. Check out the Windy City Smokeout website for updates and more details.

Guests at this year’s festival can also enjoy a selection of curated events, including the Biggest Happy Hours of the Summer (details to be announced soon) and a BBQ Brunch on Sunday, July 14.

The bottomless BBQ Brunch includes a variety of dishes from the Windy City Smokeout Pitmaster Buffet, with a special Bacon Bar. Guests can sip on mimosas or build their own bloodies at the Bloody Mary Bar. A general admission, VIP or Platinum Pass is required, in addition to a BBQ Brunch ticket, for entrance.

Four-day passes start at $249.95 for general admission. Single-day general admission tickets are $65.95 for Thursday through Saturday and $59.95 for Sunday, single-day VIP tickets are $399.95 for Thursday and Sunday and $449.95 for Friday and Saturday, and Platinum Pass tickets are $799.95 for Thursday and Sunday and $849.95 for Friday and Saturday.

For full ticket information, visit www.windycitysmokeout.com.