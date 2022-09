NEW YORK CITY — Cardi B is giving back to her old middle school in the Bronx by donating $100,000 towards a preforming arts program.

The multi-Grammy winning rapper says she hopes this will keep kids away from the streets or help with a troubled home.

Her goal is to allow the students to have access to education that they can take with them through life.

Cardi B says she plans on visiting other schools in New York to reveal a special project that she has been working on for two years.