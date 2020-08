AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, will reopen its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months on Thursday.

The theater chain is celebrating its reopening with a throwback to the year it all started by offering "Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices," and giving moviegoers an opportunity to enjoy the big screen at 1920 prices. For one-day only, on August 20, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents.