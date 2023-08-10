CHICAGO — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off their two-show run in Chicago Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

The concert was a three-hour mix of newer songs, along with some classics.

The band has one more performance at Wrigley on Friday, Aug. 11. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the concert is scheduled to begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

After Chicago, which is the first stop of their 2023 North American tour, Springsteen will head to Philadelphia. The tour will end in December in San Francisco.

This is the second stop for Springsteen and the E Street Band at Wrigley Field as they performed at the stadium on September of 2012 as part of the “Wrecking Ball” tour.