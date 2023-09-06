FILE – Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Bruce Springsteen announced that he will be postponing all of his September concerts, starting with his show scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Springsteen, 73, announced on his Twitter that he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and his medical advisors decided he and the E Street Band should postpone their September shows.

Those with peptic ulcer disease experience painful sores or ulcers that develop in the lining of their stomach or the first part of their small intestine, according to Cleveland Clinic. While one in 10 people will develop an ulcer, research has shown the two main causes of ulcers are H. pylori bacteria and pain medications like aspirin, naproxen, ibuprofen, and prescription NSAIDs.

Smoking, drinking alcohol, having untreated stress and spicy foods can make ulcers worse, the Mayo Clinic explains. Treatment can vary but typically includes taking medications to address the H. pylori bacterium or acid production.

Details about Springsteen’s condition weren’t immediately available.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement released Wednesday. “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Springsteen’s tour started in Tampa in February, and the group recently returned from a European leg in August.

September tour dates included stops in not only Syracuse but Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Uncasville, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; and Washington, D.C.

No makeup dates have been announced, but ticket holders will receive information about rescheduled dates once they are available.