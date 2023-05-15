CHICAGO — Brookfield Zoo will host summer concert series, Concerts for Conservation, over two weekends in July, with Macy Gray and Vertical Horizon slated to appear.

Held July 14-15 and 21-22 at Brookfield Zoo’s East Mall, the concert series provides “four incredible evenings of live music while relaxing in our beautiful park surrounded by wildlife and nature.”

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and include:

Friday, July 14 – Soul Asylum with special guests The Verve Pipe

Saturday, July 15 – Macy Gray

Friday, July 21 – Vertical Horizon

Saturday, July 22 – Plain White T’s

Along with the sounds of music, sights for visitors include a meet-and-greet with some of Brookfield Zoo’s animal ambassadors from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The zoo’s Big Cat walkway will also be accessible, offering guests an up-close look at African lions, Amur tigers, and snow leopards until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for non-Brookfield Zoo members and $40 for members. VIP tickets are $55 and offer early access with parking included.

Concert-goers can also pay $70 to see two acts over two weekends.

Concerts will take place rain or shine.