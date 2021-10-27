Brad Riddell, Tim Kazurinsky of ‘Later Days’ talks new movie



CHICAGO — A new movie coming out this weekend is a love letter to the classic 80s movies especially those made by the great John Hughes.

“Later Days” was entirely shot in the Chicago area about an 80s-themed surprise birthday party featuring a who’s who of Chicago acting and comedy community.

The movie is written and directed by Naperville native, Brad Riddell, a screenwriter and tenured professor at DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts. Riddell and longtime friend of the Morning Show, Tim Kazurinsky joined the WGN Morning News to talk about their new movie.