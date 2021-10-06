Bozo the Clown rights sold to David Arquette

CHICAGO — A familiar name is now the owner of one of WGN-TV and Chicago’s most beloved characters.

For the first time in 65 years, the ownership rights to the Bozo character have been sold to Actor David Arquette. He’s been a life-long fan of the character and purchased rights from Harmon Productions, who bought it from Capitol Records that created Bozo back in 1946.

At one time, there were Bozo shows on TV stations all over America and even around the world.

Arquette said, “Bozo represents a world of love, light, and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now.”

For now, Arquette is planning to create a circus interactive experience that will include Bozo. “The Empire Circus” will debut in Brooklyn in November.

WGN has leased rights to the character in Chicago since the late 50s.

The Bozo Show had a 40-year run on WGN. Its afternoon and morning shows had a 10-year waiting list for tickets during its time as the most popular children’s show in the history of local television.