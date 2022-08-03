CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of the comedy store players with Robin Williams.

In 1994, he moved to Chicago to join “The Bozo Super Sunday Show” that was broadcast locally and also nationwide.

When Bozo went off air in 2001, he joined Circus Sarasota and helped form an education department for the Circus Arts Conservatory.

Eurich appeared in numerous feature films and network TV shows.

He is survived by his son, Nathan.