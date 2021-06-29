‘Boss Baby: Family Business’ actors share what it was like doing voices from home

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to two of the stars of the new animated film “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

Alec Baldwin is back providing the voice to the suit-wearing, take-no-prisoners infant in a new adventure along with co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Jeff Goldblum and Amy Sedaris among many others.

Dean learned that much of this movie was made during the pandemic with the voice roles being done from the actors’ homes.

Baldwin also talked about being a dad and how he dedicates himself to parenting with his wife.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” premieres Friday both in theaters and also streaming on Peacock.