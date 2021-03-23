Bob Odenkirk talks new movie, love of ‘Bozo Show’

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Very Own Bob Odenkirk talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his new movie “Nobody” and also about his love for a WGN classic.

Odenkirk, who was born in Berwyn and raised in Naperville, cut his teeth doing comedy at Second City and then “Saturday Night Live” working with Chris Farley, Robert Smigel and Conan O’Brien. Later, he’d move to dramas in the movies and then on TV’s “Breaking Bad” which spun off his award winning show “Better Call Saul.”

Odenkirk is now is starring in “Nobody,” an action thriller in the “Liam Neeson-John Wick” kicking butt and taking names” genre. The actor told Dean that the super high action, mystery thriller is something very different for him.

The “Better Call Saul” star is wrapping up the final season of his award winning series right now so on a Zoom chat he talked to Dean about that and also about his fascination with WGN’s Bozo’s Circus that he grew up with and its original stars, Bob Bell and Roy Brown as Chicago’s legendary Bozo and Cookie.

“Nobody” opens in theaters on Friday.