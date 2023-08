CHICAGO — One of the most iconic names in rock and roll is set to perform in Chicago across three nights this fall.

Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Days‘ tour comes to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in the Loop on Oct. 6-8.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday, Aug. 25. General ticket sales begin the following day, Friday, Aug. 26.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

The 82-year-old’s fall tour dates also include stops in nearby Milwaukee and Indianapolis.