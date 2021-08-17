Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

Music icon Bob Dylan is being accused of sexually abusing a girl more than 50 years ago.

In the lawsuit, the now 68-year-old woman claims Dylan sexually abused her when she was 12 — multiple times over six weeks in 1965.

The suit claims Dylan established an emotional connection with the girl, while giving her drugs and alcohol so the abuse could continue.

The woman claims Dylan’s threats of physical violence left her emotionally scarred and psychological damaged to this day.

Dylan’s spokesperson said “this 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”



The suit was filed one day before a New York law extended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases.