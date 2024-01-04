CHICAGO — Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Chicago this summer for a “one night only” concert.

Live Nation held a press conference Thursday morning to make the special concert announcement. The two icons will be performing at Soldier Field on June 21.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. Presales for the concert are underway.

For more information, go to: www.livenation.com

