Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish become friends in ‘Here Today’ and real life

CHICAGO — Dean Richards caught up with the longtime host of the Oscars, Billy Crystal, whose newest project is an upcoming comedy with Tiffany Haddish called “Here Today.”

“Here Today” is a generation-gap story that is both written and directed by Crystal about an old school comedy writer who forms an unlikely, but touching, friendship with a tough New York street singer.

In a Zoom chat last week, Billy talked to Dean about the real-life generation gap between the pair.

“Here Today” will be in theaters May 7.

