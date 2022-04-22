LOS ANGELES — Production on a new Bill Murray movie has stalled over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior by the actor on the set of “Being Mortal.”

According to Deadline, Murray was named in a complaint last week. Production company Searchlight Pictures is investigating and detailed their decision to suspend work on the film via an email to the film’s cast and crew.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” the email said according to Deadline. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

The nature of the complaint is unknown.

The movie was written by Aziz Ansari and he and Seth Rogen co-starred in the film. They are not part of the investigation.