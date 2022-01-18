Bill Jackson, Mainstay of Chicago Children’s Television, Dies at 86

A familiar face to a generation of Chicago children has died. Bill Jackson was a mainstay of children’s television in Chicago in the 1960s and ‘70s. His most memorable programs were “The BJ and Dirty Dragon Show” on WGN-TV and WFLD, and “Gigglesnort Hotel” on WLS-TV. Jackson worked as a puppeteer, cartoonist and kids’ show host, playing the mayor of a town filled with his puppet creations.

I’m sad to learn of the death of a legendary Chicago children’s show host, Bill Jackson. BJ & the Dirty Dragon and Gigglesnort Hotel were mainstays on many Chicago TV stations including @WGNTV.



I'm told he was in the hospital with COVID last week but released. He was 86.

Jackson was hospitalized recently after contracting COVID-19, but had been released. No cause of death has been announced. He was 86.