Beyoncé announced a 2023 world tour Wednesday with stops in Europe and North America.

In a post on Instagram, the superstar singer posted a photo of herself along with the caption “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The tour kicks off in May at in Stockholm, Sweden and will travel through Europe before coming to the United States.

Beyoncé is scheduled to bring her tour to Chicago on July 22 at Soldier Field.

“Renaissance,” the singer’s seventh album, dropped in July.

For more information on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, go to the website.