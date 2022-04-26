The North American tour of the 10-time Tony award winning, “Moulin Rouge – The Musical” kicked off at the Netherlander Theater in downtown Chicago and it’s a sight for the eyes and ears. It’s the rare show that can seamlessly weave 70 songs and song snippets into one production and have it all make sense.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” update the music to include the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Adele and many more of today’s hits.



Amazing music, beautiful sets and production values mix with a touching story of a poor Bohemian poet who falls for the beautiful star of the legendary, seedy, Parisian nightspot who is also being pursued by a wealthy patron.

For tickets visit BroadwayInChicago.com



Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan have fantastic chemistry as Satine and Christian, the roles played by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in the 2001 movie on which this is all based.

Their and the voices of the whole cast are beautiful, topped by masterful choreography and a visual kaleidoscope of color everywhere you look.



WGN’s Dean Richards highly recommend “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” is at the Netherlander Theater Through May 14.