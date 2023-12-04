The biggest box office hit of the year will soon make its streaming debut.

‘Barbie’ will be available to stream on Max on Friday, Dec. 15. A special sign language version of the smash film will also be available.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken,’ respectively, the hit film based on the popular toy has taken in more than $1 billion globally at the box office.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is also garnering serious Oscar buzz.

Max launched in May of this year, merging the previously known HBO MAX and Discovery + apps. Streaming plans start as low as $9.99.

