Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, ABC News reports.

Walters joined the network in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. She would go on to co-host the investigative program “20/20,” and daytime television’s “The View.”

Walters retired from TV journalism in 2014.

Born in 1929, Walters’ national broadcast career began in 1961 as a reporter, writer and panel member on NBC’s “Today” show.

She was promoted to co-host in 1974, but she was hired away by ABC in 1976.

ABC News reports that Walters won 12 Emmys over her five-decade career.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.