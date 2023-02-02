CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area.

NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion.

Fans of the iconic 80’s boy band can look forward to an intimate concert at Rosemont Theatre, a Blockhead Prom Theme Party hosted by NKOTB, panels with the band and a guests farewell event.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday for fan club members. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday

NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg joined WGN Morning News Thursday with details on the big convention. Watch full video in player above

For more information, go to: BLOCKCON2023.com.