(KTLA) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would like to host you at their Santa Barbara guest house this weekend.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have a really dumb idea,” Kutcher explained to Kunis in the video. “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise.”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continued.

Kunis laughed in disbelief, “Like, in real life?”

“Yeah, like real life, because it’s really nice here. I think they’ll like it,” the “That 70’s Show” actor said with a straight face.

“I think they’ll like it too!” Kunis giggled.

“Okay, so we’re doing it? Great!” Kutcher said while finalizing the plans while his partner still processed the idea.

“It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds,” Kutcher’s caption read.

The couple’s two-bedroom, one-bath guest house is now listed on Airbnb.

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” according to the listing description. “Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

The couple have two children together.

The one-night stay is for Aug. 19 only.

Bookings for the reservation open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.