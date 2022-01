CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the stars of the new Amazon Prime series, “As We See It.”

The show follows the lives of a group of 20-somethings who are living on the autism spectrum and features actors on the cast who live on the autism spectrum in real life.

“As We See It” stars Albert Rutecki, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang and Sue Ann Pien. It also co-stars Chicago’s own, Joe Mantegna.

“As We See It” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.