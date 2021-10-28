‘Antlers’ actress Keri Russell talks about what makes thrillers so enticing to watch

CHICAGO — On the pre-Halloween, Dean’s List/A-List interview today, the star one-time known as “Felicity.”
Keri Russell now is playing a small-town teacher who is convinced that a student may be a little too obsessed with a supernatural creature.
The new movie, “Antlers” is based on the Stephen King-Joe Hill novella, “Throttle” perfectly timed for the Halloween weekend.
What’s the attraction to bloody thrillers like this? Keri, alongside Director Scott Cooper, talked to Dean Richards on a Zoom chat.
“Antlers” opens in theaters Friday.