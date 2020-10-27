Anne Hathaway on how she got that sinister voice for ‘The Witches’

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway co-stars with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in the new Halloween feature, “The Witches.” It’s a new adaptation of the Roald Dahl story about witches that turn children into mice.



WGN’s Dean Richards Zoom chatted with Hathaway and talked about this over the top character that she plays, especially with the sinister voice that she created for the role.

Dean also reminded her of when she was an unknown debuting in “The Princess Diaries” back in 2001 and teamed with the legendary director Garry Marshall.

“The Witches” is streaming on HBO Max now and will be in theaters soon.