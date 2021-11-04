Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek talk about diversity in new Marvel movie ‘Eternals’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List A-List interview today, more of the stars of the latest addition to the Marvel cinematic universe.
Among the star-studded ensemble in “Eternals” is Oscar winner Angelina Jolie as the warrior, Thena and Oscar nominee, Salma Hayek, as the spiritual leader of these immortal heroes placed on earth to protect it.
“Eternals” is a movie whose primary characters are women and features the first gay and deaf superheroes something Dean talked to the stars about on a Zoom chat.
“Eternals” opens Friday.