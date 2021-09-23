Amy Adams on what message she hopes ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ shares

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-list interview for today, more of the stars of the new movie version of the Broadway smash “Dear Evan Hansen.”
It’s the Tony Award winning story of a loner high school kid who concocts a story of how he was best friends with a fellow student who takes his own life.
Among the cast in this powerful statement on mental health includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore and six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams.
On a Zoom chat, they talked to me about translating the musical to the big screen and the message they hope the movie shares.
The movie version of “Dear Evan Hansen” opens Friday.