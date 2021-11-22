Alice Hunt, mother of actress Bonnie Hunt, dies at 95

CHICAGO — The mother of actress and director Bonnie Hunt has died at the age of 95.

Alice Hunt passed away peacefully at her home on the city’s Northwest Side surrounded by her family on Nov. 12.

Alice grew up in Chicago and graduated from Jones Commercial High School working in several professions while raising her seven children, pursuing her love of music and her beloved Chicago Cubs.

She appeared weekly on ‘The Bonnie Hunt Show’ sharing her razor-sharp wit, on a WGN “Let’s Go Cubs” campaign, she sang a duet of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with Cubs legend, Ernie Banks, at age 90 became a social media presence and also appeared in the film, “Return To Me” with Carroll O’Connor.

Alice is survived by her seven children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. in Park Ridge followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy. in Park Ridge. Burial service will be private.

For more funeral information please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.