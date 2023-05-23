SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette is the latest performer to be announced as a headliner at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform on Sunday, Aug. 13, joining rapper Nelly, county music star Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Alter Bridge, Old Dominion and REO Speedwagon as already announced headliners.

Morissette has voiced hits that include ‘You Oughta Know,’ ‘Hands In My Pockets,’ and ‘You Learn’ from the 1995 hit album ‘Jagged Little Pill.’

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26, through Ticketmaster.

The Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 10 to 20 this year in Springfield.