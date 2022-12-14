CHICAGO – A well-known actor and comedian who received a major award from the Kennedy Center earlier this week is going to be making a stop in Chicago early in 2023.

On Wednesday, Adam Sandler announced that he’ll perform a show at the United Center on Sunday, February 5. It’s the first of 11 new tour dates that were announced this week.

The “Adam Sandler Live” show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. and will include a special guest, according to a release from the United Center.

A Live Nation presale for the event will take place on Thursday, December 15 starting at Noon central time with sales to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. central time.

This comes after it was announced that Sandler will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a March 19 gala at the Kennedy Center.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on [‘Saturday Night Live’],” said Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter in a statement from the organization announcing the award for Sandler.“Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

Here are the other “Adam Sandler Live” tour dates that were announced on Wednesday morning:

February 6 – Cincinnati – Heritage Bank Center

February 7 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

February 8 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

February 10 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

February 11 – Kansas City – T-Mobile Center

February 13 – Houston – Toyota Center

February 14 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

February 15 – Dallas – American Airlines Arena

February 17 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena

February 18 – Charlotte – Spectrum Center