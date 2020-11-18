Actor Riz Ahmed on the challenges of portraying a drummer who begins to lose his hearing

Riz Ahmed is an Emmy winning actor likely to win some Oscar attention this year for his role in the heavy metal drama, “Sound of Metal.”

In it Ahmed plays a wild-child drummer whose hearing suddenly begins to fade away.



In a Zoom chat with WGN’s Dean Richards, Ahmed talked about this character, not often seen on screen, being brought to life so fully.

“Sound of Metal” was supposed to open at the Music Box Theater this weekend but because of the new COVID-19 restrictions for the state of Illinois, it will not. All theaters will close starting on Friday.



The film will still drop on Amazon Prime on December 4.