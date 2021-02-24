Actor Michael Peña reminisces about living on South Side, watching ‘Tom and Jerry’ cartoons as a kid

CHICAGO — Our longtime animated cat and mouse friends are back in the new “Tom and Jerry” movie, along with Chicago’s Very Own Michael Peña.

On a Zoom call last week, Peña taunted WGN’s Dean Richards about being somewhere warm while Chicago was in the deep freeze. However, he said he remembers what it was like growing up on the South Side. He says despite living in California, he still gets Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s delivered to him.

Peña talked about his role in the movie remake and about how he was introduced to the characters after school as a kid.

“Tom and Jerry” premieres in theaters and HBO Max on Friday.