Actor Jim Gaffigan talks new film ‘Luca’ and comedy tour

CHICAGO — A long-time friend of the morning show, comedian and actor, Jim Gaffigan, who provides voice duties to a character in the new Disney-Pixar film “Luca”, talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.

“Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a young boy’s summer on the Italian Riveria.



On a Zoom chat with him, we caught up about all that he’s been up to since being mostly an “online” comedian for the past year. He also talked about his standup tour which will not be in Chicago.

“Luca” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Friday.