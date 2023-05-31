HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Illinois native and actor Gary Sinise will bring his “Lt. Dan Band” to this year’s Highland Park July 4 remembrance ceremony.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘CSI:NY’ actor graduated from Highland Park High School in 1974.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told the Chicago Tribune that Sinise visited shortly after last year’s mass shooting.

The remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a community walk along the traditional parade route and a picnic before the concert later in the evening.

The 68-year-old from Blue Island also founded the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves to honor the nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.