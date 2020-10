Kevin Smith is a producer, director and one half of the duo, “Jay and Silent Bob.”

He also created for the movie “Clerks” in 1994.



Smith and his movie partner Jason Mewes are bringing their “Jay and Silent Bob Live Show” to the McHenry Outdoor Theater for a drive-in event Sunday, November 1.



WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with Smith on a Zoom chat. Smith talked about surviving a massive heart attack and shedding over 65 pounds two years ago.

You can watch the full interview in the player below.