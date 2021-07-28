CHICAGO — The Oscar nominated actress who first caught our eye in the 2006 film “Little Miss Sunshine” caught up with WGN’s Dean Richards.
Now, Abagail Breslin is starring as Matt Damon’s daughter in the drama “Stillwater” about a woman who says she’s been wrongfully convicted of murder in France whose rough neck Oklahoma father, Damon travels to Marseilles to try to free her.
In a Zoom chat this week, she talked to Dean about working with her co-star.
“Stillwater” opens in theaters only on Friday.
Abagail Breslin talks new movie ‘Stillwater’
