CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, another one of the stars of the new animated adventure “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

Among the formidable cast of actors providing voices to the movie is comedian Aasif Mandvi who served as a correspondent on the “Daily Show” for 11 years in addition to numerous movies and TV series.

In a Zoom chat, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the current state of comedy where every word is overly analyzed, and comedians are being attacked on stage.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” opens in theaters Friday.