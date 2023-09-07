CHICAGO — It’s the one day per week that people like to take a glance at the past.

“Throwback Thursday,” or #TBT, is the chance to do that, and Dean Richards wanted to get into the spirit on the WGN Morning News.

He went back 21 years to find this unique “Dean’s A-List Interview” with Nia Vardalos ahead of the release of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

He also features an interview with Vardalos and John Corbett ahead of the second film in 2016.

The sequel for one of the most successful independent movies of all time is coming to theaters Friday.

